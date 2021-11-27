Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CXP opened at $19.12 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 676.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,035,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 902,467 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

