Colfax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 19,239 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical volume of 1,630 put options.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Colfax stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

