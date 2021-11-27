CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

CMCX stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Friday. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of £687.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £33,740 ($44,081.53). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

