Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CBGPY stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

