Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells $316,815.76 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $64.73 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $888.87 million, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clearfield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

