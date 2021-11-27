Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 619,585 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619,585 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Denison Mines by 241.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 21.7% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,402 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.63 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.