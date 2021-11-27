Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Home Depot by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,347,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $402.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

