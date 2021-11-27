Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,344 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

