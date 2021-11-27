Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $443,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,235,000.

DGRO stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75.

