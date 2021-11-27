Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.09 and a 52 week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

