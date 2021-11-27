Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,101,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $435,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $315.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day moving average of $212.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

