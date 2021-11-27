Citigroup Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $21.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IBEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.
IBEX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34. IBEX has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IBEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
