Citigroup Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $21.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

IBEX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34. IBEX has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IBEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

