Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.57. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.