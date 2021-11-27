CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.48. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIRCOR International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of CIRCOR International worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

