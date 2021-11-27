Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.86. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 515.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 103.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 203.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.62. 135,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

