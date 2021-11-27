CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Up 0.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.92. 11,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 25,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

