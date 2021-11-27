China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

NYSE SNP opened at $45.07 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $2.4742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.