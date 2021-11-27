Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

