Chetan Puttagunta Sells 31,926 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $81.04 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.89.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

