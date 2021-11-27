Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

CHE.UN opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$818.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.83 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

