Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in VirnetX during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in VirnetX during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in VirnetX during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VirnetX by 19.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52. VirnetX Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

