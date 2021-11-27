Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Landec were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Landec by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,231,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,792,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 571,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Landec by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $8.67 on Friday. Landec Co. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.