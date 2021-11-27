Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sapiens International worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.43. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

