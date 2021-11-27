Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

