Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,787 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,787 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

