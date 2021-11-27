Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Globant by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Globant by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB opened at $256.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.17. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

