Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

LICY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

