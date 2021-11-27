Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 748,696 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after acquiring an additional 719,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerus by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 354,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 210,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cerus by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 302,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

