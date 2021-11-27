Celo Price Hits $4.85 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00008881 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $105.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.82 or 0.07524655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,658.81 or 1.00123266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

