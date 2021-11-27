Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 20.8% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $62,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $298.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

