Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 676 Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

BROS stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

