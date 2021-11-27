Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

