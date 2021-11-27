Caspian Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $6.78 million and $58,165.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

