Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Carter’s stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $3,105,947.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,235 shares of company stock worth $11,136,557 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

