Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 117,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,254 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,523,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,727,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:DS opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

