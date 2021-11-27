Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $735,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.