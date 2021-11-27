Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 234.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 113.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $163.14 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

