Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $649,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

ROK stock opened at $339.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $353.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,918 shares of company stock worth $2,671,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

