Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $546.59 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.74 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

