Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $249.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day moving average of $266.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

