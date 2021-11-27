Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 883 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

