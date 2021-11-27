Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.18 and its 200 day moving average is $259.95. The stock has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

