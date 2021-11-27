Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

NYSE:MDT opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.99. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.