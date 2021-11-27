Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

