Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $73.15 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.