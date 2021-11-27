Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $30,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.41.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $220.21 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.80 and a 52-week high of $486.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.42.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

