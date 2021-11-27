Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

