Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.58.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$38.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.26. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$41.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8203334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,679.80. Insiders have sold a total of 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $473,779 in the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

