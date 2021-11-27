Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 217,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

