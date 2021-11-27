Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is QV Investors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 438,386 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 4.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $54,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 144,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 217,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $44.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

